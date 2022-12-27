UCB Foundation signs MoU for treatment of underprivileged children with heart disease

Arif Quadri, Managing Director & CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC and Professor Dr Mir Jamal Uddin, Director, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases & Hospital are signing the Memorandum of Understanding to provide financial assistance for the treatment of financially challenged child patients with heart disease through UCB Foundation (a social and non-profit organization of United Commercial Bank PLC) with the presence of ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of UCB and Dr Abdullah Shahriar, Professor & Departmental Head, Pediatric Cardiology Department, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases & Hospital along with senior officials and doctors from both the organisations. Photo: Courtesy

UCB Foundation, a non-profit organisation of United Commercial Bank PLC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases & Hospital (NICVD) on 26 December at NICVD, Dhaka.

The MoU has been signed to provide financial assistance for the treatment of financially challenged child patients with heart disease under the CSR activities of United Commercial Bank PLC, reads a press release.

UCB Foundation will bear the cost of required essential Devices/Accessories needed for the treatment of financially challenged young patients with critical heart disease and NICVD will provide the required treatment/surgery.

Managing Director & CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC Arif Quadri and Professor National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases & Hospital Director Dr Mir Jamal Uddin signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

UCB Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman, FCS, and NICVD Pediatric Cardiology Department head Professor Dr Abdullah Shahriar along with senior officials and doctors from both organisations were present at the signing event.