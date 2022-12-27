UCB Foundation signs MoU for treatment of underprivileged children with heart disease

Corporates

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 12:57 pm

UCB Foundation signs MoU for treatment of underprivileged children with heart disease

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 12:57 pm
Arif Quadri, Managing Director &amp; CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC and Professor Dr Mir Jamal Uddin, Director, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases &amp; Hospital are signing the Memorandum of Understanding to provide financial assistance for the treatment of financially challenged child patients with heart disease through UCB Foundation (a social and non-profit organization of United Commercial Bank PLC) with the presence of ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director &amp; Company Secretary of UCB and Dr Abdullah Shahriar, Professor &amp; Departmental Head, Pediatric Cardiology Department, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases &amp; Hospital along with senior officials and doctors from both the organisations. Photo: Courtesy
Arif Quadri, Managing Director & CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC and Professor Dr Mir Jamal Uddin, Director, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases & Hospital are signing the Memorandum of Understanding to provide financial assistance for the treatment of financially challenged child patients with heart disease through UCB Foundation (a social and non-profit organization of United Commercial Bank PLC) with the presence of ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of UCB and Dr Abdullah Shahriar, Professor & Departmental Head, Pediatric Cardiology Department, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases & Hospital along with senior officials and doctors from both the organisations. Photo: Courtesy

UCB Foundation, a non-profit organisation of United Commercial Bank PLC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases & Hospital (NICVD) on 26 December at NICVD, Dhaka.

The MoU has been signed to provide financial assistance for the treatment of financially challenged child patients with heart disease under the CSR activities of United Commercial Bank PLC, reads a press release.

UCB Foundation will bear the cost of required essential Devices/Accessories needed for the treatment of financially challenged young patients with critical heart disease and NICVD will provide the required treatment/surgery.   

Managing Director & CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC  Arif Quadri and Professor National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases & Hospital Director Dr Mir Jamal Uddin signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.  

UCB Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman, FCS, and NICVD Pediatric Cardiology Department head Professor Dr Abdullah Shahriar along with senior officials and doctors from both organisations were present at the signing event.  

UCB Foundation / National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases & Hospital (NICVD)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

1h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Nostalgia and celebration at Fuad Live in Dhaka

2h | Splash
Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Capitalising on the duty-free, quota-free market access to China

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

4h | TBS Stories
Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

17h | TBS Entertainment
Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

18h | TBS World
Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction