UCB extends support to agricultural scientists for testing efficacy of organic pesticides

Scientists of the Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) are testing the efficacy of organic pesticides to ensure safe vegetable production. United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has lent a hand to the scientists under its Agro-CSR project to do this job properly.

They conducted this experimental research in the farmlands of the farmers hailing from Bogura and Rangpur. Dr Nirmal Chandra, Mustafizur Rahman, Harun or Rashid and other scientists are in the research team. Under this initiative, the efficacy of technology has been highlighted through different activities such as farmer training, exhibition and field day celebration.

In an event organized on the occasion of Field Day at Rangpur's Mithapukur, apart from the scientists of BARI's Entomology Division, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, additional managing director of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB); and Rezaul Karim Siddique, presenter of BTV's agriculture-based show 'Mati O Manush' and an agricultural analyst, were present along with agri entrepreneurs in attendance.

It is mentionable that the importance of ensuring safe or organic food along with food security is now being underscored equally by the experts. Uncontrolled use of pesticides and chemicals is jeopardizing the availability of safe and healthy produces. The issue is concerning for both the consumers and the policymakers. The demand for ensuring safe food is now getting louder.

Against such backdrop, UCB PLC has been implementing 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' project to support the agriculture sector for ensuring production and marketing of nutritious and safe vegetables. Under this project, different kinds of technical support have been extended to the entrepreneurs including suggestions to the farmers about farming methods for safe production of common and high-value vegetables, increasing use of organic fertilizers, use of non-harmful pesticides (Trichogramma wasps, biopesticides, pheromone traps etc.), vegetable harvesting, grading and marketing.