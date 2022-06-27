UCB donates Tk10 crore to PM’s relief fund

United Commercial Bank Limited donated Tk10 crore to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the flood affected people on 27 June.

Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, chairman of UCB's executive committee handed over the cheque to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the prime minister.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the cheque handover programme through video conference, reads a press release.

Asifuzzaman Chowdhury, director of UCB also present at the event.