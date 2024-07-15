UCB distributes 10,000 saplings in Kurigram in a bid to combat climate change

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has recently distributed ten thousand saplings in different remote areas of Kurigram with a view to combatting climate change and its impacts.

The saplings were distributed as part of the tree plantation program organised by UCB under its 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' CSR initiative.

Complying with the directives of the Bangladesh Bank, UCB has taken the initiative to implement the agricultural support scheme 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' as part of its corporate social responsibility. In its continuation, this tree plantation program was conducted in extremely remote locations, namely Chor Bolorampur, Berubari and Nageshwari in Kurigram on 13 July 2024. One mango sapling, one lemon and one moringa sapling along with required compost fertilizer were distributed among the families living in those areas. To motivate the housewives to nurse the plants, sari and salwar kameez were also given to the homemakers of the families.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC and Rezaul Karim Siddique, popular presenter of BTV's agriculture-based show 'Mati O Manush' and an agricultural analyst, were present at the event. Along with them, other distinguished guests including Fouzul Azim, Retired District Judge & Trustee, Char Sazai Welfare Trust; Professor Abdur Razzak Khan, Faculty of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department, Dhaka University & Trustee of Char Sazai Welfare Trust; S M Abdur Razzak, Chairman, Ballaver Khas Union Parishad and freedom fighter Shahidul Islam, Executive Director, Char Sazai Welfare Trust, graced the occasion with their presence.

It is mentionable that UCB has been taking different initiatives under 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' project for quite some time. Planting palm trees, providing training to agricultural entrepreneurs, facilitating them with agro-related smart devices including AI-driven 'Aro Maas (MoreFish)' device and encouraging farmers to cultivate wheat and maize as alternative crops to tobacco are some of the notable steps taken so far under this project. Even in the days to come, UCB has plans to plant 1 lakh saplings within this year.