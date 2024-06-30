UCB celebrates Monash College graduation convocation

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner to Monash College in Bangladesh, recently celebrated the Monash College Graduation Convocation 2024, on 29 June.

A total of 103 students pursuing different programs offered by Monash College, namely, Monash University Foundation Year and Monash College Diploma (Business, Information Technology and Engineering), graduated on this day through a stunning event held at the Sheraton Dhaka, reads a press release.

This is the 3rd batch graduating from Monash University Foundation Year and Monash College Diploma through Universal College Bangladesh (UCB). At the graduation event, Manas Singh, CEO, of STS Group, and Zarif Munir, Director, UCB, as well as students, parents, teachers, and other esteemed guests were present. HE Nardia Simpson, acting high commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh joined the event as the chief guest.

The event began with a welcome note from Prof Hew Gill, President and Provost at UCB, followed by a board commendation speech by Zarif Munir, Director and Member of the Board of UCB. The event moved forward with an occasional address by Matthew Carter, Executive Director of Education, Monash College Australia, followed by a commencement address by the Chief Guest, HE Nardia Simpson, acting high commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh.

The graduating students were presented by Prof Md Ismail Hossain, dean of Academic Affairs at UCB who completed his doctorate at Monash University Australia.

All the students were awarded Monash University Foundation Year and Monash College Diploma certificates at the Convocation. Seven students received awards for outstanding academic performance, including one student who achieved world topping scores in two IT exams.

Twenty students were also recognised for their community contributions, including serving as members of the UCB Student Council, and involvement in charity projects for the needy.

Zarif Munir, director, UCB, said, "Witnessing the graduation of these talented students fills me with immense pride. Through our partnership with Monash College at Universal College Bangladesh, we are providing the youth of Bangladesh with a world-class educational pathway to unlock their full potential and shape a brighter future for themselves and the nation".

"Our Monash programs offer a guaranteed pathway to a world top 40 university for every student who passes, and all our students pass. I am honored to have played a role in our students' academic journey", said Professor Hew Gill, President & Provost, UCB.

Nardia Simpson, acting high commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh, said, "The strong ties and connections between the two nations are deeply rooted in a shared commitment to education. We greatly appreciate the Bangladesh government's forward-thinking decision to welcome international education. And it is wonderful to witness the process accelerate through a commendable organization like Universal College Bangladesh. Congratulations to the graduates, I am confident that they will ensure a brighter future for Bangladesh and strengthen the partnership between Bangladesh and Australia".

UCB, the country's first Ministry of Education-approved international education provider, recognizes the growing need for quality education and its impact on building a highly skilled workforce for the future of Bangladesh. According to QS World University Rankings 2024, Monash University is ranked 42nd globally; hence, making their world-class educational facilities available in the country enables Bangladeshi students to create a strong foothold within their respective fields. Moreover, this opportunity gives Bangladeshi students a direct pathway to Monash University, making international education easily accessible through UCB.