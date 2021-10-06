UCB awarded 2021 US Dollar Clearing MT202 Quality Recognition Award by JP Morgan

Corporates

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 06:58 pm

Related News

UCB awarded 2021 US Dollar Clearing MT202 Quality Recognition Award by JP Morgan

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 06:58 pm
UCB awarded 2021 US Dollar Clearing MT202 Quality Recognition Award by JP Morgan

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) has been awarded the 2021 US Dollar Clearing MT202 Quality Recognition Award by JP Morgan on Wednesday.

Sazzad Anam, Executive Director, Head of Bangladesh Representative Office, JP Morgan handed over the award to Mohammed Shawkat Jamil, Managing Director, UCB at the corporate office of the bank, said a UCB press release.  

Arif Quadri, Additional Managing Director, UCB; Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, Deputy Managing Director, UCB; Mumtaz Ahmed, Senior Vice President & Head - Financial Institution and Offshore Banking Unit, UCB; Md Amirul Islam, Associate, Financial Institutions Group Wholesale Payments, JP Morgan and Sattar Md Emon, Analyst, Financial Institutions Group Wholesale Payments, JP Morgan were present in the award-giving ceremony.

JP Morgan / UCB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

11h | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

11h | Videos
Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

11h | Videos
Downturn in remittances worries the economy

Downturn in remittances worries the economy

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users