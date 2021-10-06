UCB awarded 2021 US Dollar Clearing MT202 Quality Recognition Award by JP Morgan

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) has been awarded the 2021 US Dollar Clearing MT202 Quality Recognition Award by JP Morgan on Wednesday.

Sazzad Anam, Executive Director, Head of Bangladesh Representative Office, JP Morgan handed over the award to Mohammed Shawkat Jamil, Managing Director, UCB at the corporate office of the bank, said a UCB press release.

Arif Quadri, Additional Managing Director, UCB; Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, Deputy Managing Director, UCB; Mumtaz Ahmed, Senior Vice President & Head - Financial Institution and Offshore Banking Unit, UCB; Md Amirul Islam, Associate, Financial Institutions Group Wholesale Payments, JP Morgan and Sattar Md Emon, Analyst, Financial Institutions Group Wholesale Payments, JP Morgan were present in the award-giving ceremony.