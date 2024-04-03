UCB Asset Privilege Card launched with special benefits

UCB Asset Management Limited, in association with its parent company, United Commercial Bank PLC, has launched a Loyalty Program —UCB Asset Privilege; the first-ever initiative in the investment management industry for specific high-valued investors.

UCB Asset Privilege investors will enjoy exceptional convenience while traveling - its esteemed investors will enjoy exclusive visitation privileges at UCB's International and domestic Airport Lounges.

The launching ceremony took place by handing over the first Privilege card to one of its valued investors, Mr. Sajal Datta Gupta by Mr. Arif Quadri, Managing Director & CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC. UCB Asset Management's Managing Director & CEO S M Rashedul Hasan was present during this special moment.

Mr. ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director of United Commercial Bank, Mr. Mohammed Rahmat Pasha, MD & CEO of UCB Stock Brokerage, Mr. Tanzim Alamgir, MD & CEO of UCB Investment, and other dignitaries were present during the auspicious inauguration at the headquarters of UCB Asset Management.