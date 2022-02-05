UCB Asset Management celebrates 2nd anniversary

Corporates

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 02:17 pm

Related News

UCB Asset Management celebrates 2nd anniversary

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 02:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

UCB Asset Management has celebrated its 2nd anniversary on Thursday (3 February) at the corporate office of its' parent, United Commercial Bank at Gulshan, in the capital.

Arif Quadri, managing director of United Commercial Bank and chairman of UCB Asset Management attended the ceremony, said a press release.

Other senior dignitaries from United Commercial Bank and its subsidiaries namely UCB Asset Management, UCB Investment, UCB Stock Brokerage, and UCB Fintech Company (UPAY) were also present. 

UCB Asset Management is the 2nd capital market subsidiary of United Commercial Bank and was established in 2020 with a pledge to offer superior fund management services to institutional and retail clients. 

Till date, UCB Asset Management has 2 open-end funds under management - one of them is a Shariah Compliant Fund that will be open for subscription on 13 February.

UCB / UCB Asset Management

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

3h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

49m | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

5h | Panorama
People of earlier generations recall the beautiful place that once was Dhaka before it dwindled into becoming the sprawling urban slum it is today. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Dhaka: Infuriating and yet throbbing in the soul

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facebook loses daily users

Facebook loses daily users

23h | Videos
Crying will reduce body fat!

Crying will reduce body fat!

1d | Videos
Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

1d | Videos
Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

5
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks