UCB Asset Management celebrates 2nd anniversary

UCB Asset Management celebrated its 2nd anniversary on Thursday (3 February) at the corporate office of United Commercial Bank (UCB).

Arif Quadri, managing director of UCB and chairman of UCB Asset Management, attended the ceremony held in Gulshan, Dhaka, said a press release.

Other senior dignitaries from UCB and its subsidiaries, namely UCB Asset Management, UCB Investment, UCB Stock Brokerage, and UCB Fintech Company (UPAY) also attended the event.

UCB Asset Management is the 2nd capital market subsidiary of UCB and was established in 2020 with a pledge to offer superior fund management services to institutional and retail clients.

To date, UCB Asset Management has two open-end funds under their management - one of them is a Shariah Compliant Fund that will be open for subscription on 13 February.