UCB Agricultural Entrepreneurship Training held at Kishoregonj and Narsingdi

A day-long agricultural entrepreneurship skills development training of Kishoreganj district at Nehal Green Park under the initiative of Agro-CSR Project 2023 "Voroshar Notun Janala" to provide support to the agriculture sector as part of the social responsibility of United Commercial Bank PlC (UCB) as per direction of Bangladesh Bank.

More than 370 agricultural entrepreneurs from 13 upazilas of Kishoregonj district were present in this training, reads a press release.

In the opening ceremony, the chief guest, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank PLC, ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS said, "We are the first among the private banks to create agricultural entrepreneurship and create incentives at the doorstep of marginal farmers. We are working in an effort so that farmers can produce and market their desired crops by taking loans on easy terms. That's why we named our project 'Voroshar Notun Janala'. We mainly want to instil confidence in the minds of marginal farmers. We are working towards that goal.''

Md Shah Alam Bhuyan, deputy managing director of United Commercial Bank PLC, Rezaul Karim Siddique, presenter of Bangladesh Television's Mati O Manhus program and Agri-information analyst, Md Monirul Islam, Mahabubur Rahman, additional director of Agriculture Extension, Shahidul Islam, district fisheries Officer, Dr Shubash Chandra Banik, district livestock officer, Mainul Islam, assistant agriculture officer, Kutiadi Upazila, S M Oli Ahad, local branch manager of UCB also spoke at the opening ceremony.

On the same day, a similar type of skill development training was held for 270 agricultural entrepreneurs from 6 upazilas of the district at the Regional Cooperative Training Centre in Narsingdi.

In both the training sessions in Kishoreganj and Narsingdi, the resource persons discussed the marketing, managerial, banking and financial aspects of agricultural enterprises, and answered to the various queries of the entrepreneurs.

A total of 17,000 agricultural entrepreneurs from around 500 upazilas across the country will be trained under this project. Apart from this, 50 upazilas of the country will be developed as 'model areas' for the prosperity of agriculture by providing modern machinery support to agricultural entrepreneurs.

Besides this, under this project, research initiatives have been undertaken on the development of climate-smart agricultural marketing systems to improve the food and nutritional security of vulnerable pastoralist households in Bangladesh.