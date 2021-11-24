UC Events presents The Wedding Show Chittagong

UC EVENTS, Dhaka's one of the finest event organizers are now arranging the biggest Wedding Show happening this weekend on 26 and 27 November at Mezbaan Hall, Radisson Blu Bay View in Chattogram from 11 am to 9 pm, states a press release.

The show is powered by Save the Date, Gift partnered by Monno Ceramics, Promoted by Makeup Shakeup by Juhi Chowdhury, Photography partner Dazzle, Media partner The Business Standard.

This time Chattogram is going to have designers and brands from Dhaka, Dubai, Pakistan & India alongside our favorite Chittagonian brands under one roof.

UC Events has been one of the most prominent fashion exhibition organisers in Bangladesh since 2014. Founded by Tamanna Ahmed, a young student entrepreneur at the time, who envisioned the platform as a means of highlighting mostly women in business.

The Wedding Show Chittagong

To this day, UC Events has organised more than 40 shows around Dhaka & Chittagong emerging as one of the top in the business.

The organization had started with only 12 online boutiques hiring a 1000 sq.ft area around Gulshan for two days where they displayed their products and invited potential buyers. With a turnout of almost 2000 people in the event, Tamanna Ahmed decided to include more brands and along the way had inspired many women to start a business of their own. She has also had women partake from Sylhet, Chittagong, Rangpur and other parts of the country where they struggled with their business model. UC Events took care of the promotions and branding of the brands.

However, COVID-19 had come with a blow to many f and e-commerce businesses. Struggling with sales and thereby an overall failure to generate revenue had forced many to close their workshops even. So this year UC Events is focusing on those small & medium enterprises which have had to bear hefty losses during pandemic and are offering them yet another platform to exhibit.

This year UC Events has themed the exhibition on "Small & Medium Enterprises" and you will get to see a lot of new entrepreneurs in the exhibition happening on November 26th & 27th at Radisson Blu, Chattogram. We wish UC Events all the luck for the event.