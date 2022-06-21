UC Events arranges Eid and lifestyle festival

This Eid Ul Azha, UC Events is arranging the Eid and lifestyle festival from 24-25 June at the capital's Lakeshore Hotel.

Among the brands participating will be Coral Haze Bangladesh, Maha Official, NS Attires, Azeen by Zoya, Tehzaad and many more prominent names as well, said a press release.

Starting from Multani jewelry to footwear and clothing for men, women and children will be available at the exhibition.

UC Events have been one of the most prominent fashion event organizers in Dhaka and currently spreading their reach to Chattogram, the port city as well, the press release added.

Founded by Taman Our Ahmed and Kamrun Nahar Ahmed, the mother-daughter duo started their journey in 2014 with a vision to encourage more women into creating their own name.

Currently UC Events is affiliated with over 400 brands worldwide creating a platform for over 50 brands under one roof with 2000+ footfall in 2 days.