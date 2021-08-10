UBL and UCL hands over Tk7.18cr to Labour Welfare Foundation

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) and Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL) recently handed over two cheques for Tk7.184 crore to the Ministry of Labour and Employment's "Labour Welfare Foundation' as its contribution to workers" share of profit.

This fund promises to strengthen the government's efforts to ensure the safety of workers and to help the workers and their families in case of any major disaster, Unilever said in a press statement on Tuesday

UBL's Company Secretary and Legal Director SM Rashed Quayum; Head of Corporate Affairs, Partnerships and Communications, Shamima Akhter; along with UCL's Regulatory Affairs Head and Company Secretary, Mohammad Naharul Molla, handed over the cheques to State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital.

UBL, a subsidiary of Unilever, is the country's one of the largest FMCG Company with a 56-year history. With over 28 brands including- Lux, Lifebuoy, Surf, Closeup, Sunsilk, Ponds, Vaseline, Dove, Taaza, and Pureit, the company is a part of the everyday lives of millions of consumers across the nation.

On the other hand, UCL is a new entity of Unilever in Bangladesh. Earlier in June 2020, Unilever successfully acquitted 81.98 % of the shares of GlaxoSmithKline Bangladesh Limited (GSKBD) from Setfirst (GSK Group) and renamed the company as Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL). Under the acquisition, Unilever got ownership of GSK's iconic Health Food and Drinks, HFD portfolio brands, including Horlicks, Boost, and Glaxose-D

Sakiun Nahar Begum NDC, Secretary in Charge, and Begum Zebunnesa Karim (Additional Secretry), Director General BLWF (Bangladesh Labor Welfare Foundation) were also present at the Cheque Handover Ceremony.