UBL and UCL hands over Tk7.18cr to Labour Welfare Foundation

Corporates

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 08:57 pm

Related News

UBL and UCL hands over Tk7.18cr to Labour Welfare Foundation

This fund promises to strengthen the government’s efforts to ensure the safety of workers, according to Unilever

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 08:57 pm
UBL and UCL hands over Tk7.18cr to Labour Welfare Foundation

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) and Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL) recently handed over two cheques for Tk7.184 crore to the Ministry of Labour and Employment's "Labour Welfare Foundation' as its contribution to workers" share of profit. 

This fund promises to strengthen the government's efforts to ensure the safety of workers and to help the workers and their families in case of any major disaster, Unilever said in a press statement on Tuesday

UBL's Company Secretary and Legal Director SM Rashed Quayum; Head of Corporate Affairs, Partnerships and Communications, Shamima Akhter; along with UCL's Regulatory Affairs Head and Company Secretary, Mohammad Naharul Molla, handed over the cheques to State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital. 

UBL, a subsidiary of Unilever, is the country's one of the largest FMCG Company with a 56-year history. With over 28 brands including- Lux, Lifebuoy, Surf, Closeup, Sunsilk, Ponds, Vaseline, Dove, Taaza, and Pureit, the company is a part of the everyday lives of millions of consumers across the nation.

On the other hand, UCL is a new entity of Unilever in Bangladesh. Earlier in June 2020, Unilever successfully acquitted 81.98 % of the shares of GlaxoSmithKline Bangladesh Limited (GSKBD) from Setfirst (GSK Group) and renamed the company as Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL). Under the acquisition, Unilever got ownership of GSK's iconic Health Food and Drinks, HFD portfolio brands, including Horlicks, Boost, and Glaxose-D

Sakiun Nahar Begum NDC, Secretary in Charge, and Begum Zebunnesa Karim (Additional Secretry), Director General BLWF (Bangladesh Labor Welfare Foundation) were also present at the Cheque Handover Ceremony.

Unilever Bangladesh / Unilever

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

1d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership