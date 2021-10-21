Uber partners with BRTA to celebrate National Road Safety Day 2021

Uber has partnered with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to celebrate the National Road Safety Day 2021.

Echoing the theme 'Gotishima Mene Choli, Shorok Durghotona Rodh Kori', Uber will continue to reiterate the importance of road safety among riders and drivers on its platform, said a Uber press release on Thursday.

According to the release, Uber will help spread awareness about the cause among riders by placing placards with road safety messages in cars as well as sending in-app notifications to remind them of road safety protocols.

Similarly, Uber will set up special branding at its driver centres and send in-app messages to drivers on its platform urging them to take a pledge to help make the roads safer, the release said.

In this regard, Armanur Rahman, Head of Bangladesh & East India, Uber, said, "We are pleased to partner with BRTA to support the National Road Safety Day. As a leading player in the transport sector, road safety is very important to Uber. We invested in technology-enabled and human solutions to ensure the safety of riders and drivers on the Uber platform, as well as other road users. We are confident that this initiative will not only help reduce road accidents but also encourage Bangladesh citizens to comply with road safety regulations and respect traffic signs to stay safe. We wish BRTA continued success and hope more people come together to support this important cause."

Nur Mohammad Mazumder, Chairman for BRTA, said, "The National Road Safety Day began with an endeavour to spread awareness and make our roads safer. It is heartening to see the overwhelming response that we have received and the progress that we have made in recent years. This is an ongoing journey and everyone in the ecosystem has an important role to play for long-term success including all stakeholders, private organizations, the transport sector, and the government. We appreciate Uber's efforts to step forward and offer support to the initiative and are confident that it will continue to promote road safety among the drivers on its platform."

SK Md Mahbub-E-Rabbani, BRTA Director- Road Safety, said, "Alongside the many advances made in the road transport sector, road accidents have become a concern, which is not desirable. We have taken several steps in the right direction with more organizations and individuals committing to the cause of road safety each year. The National Road Safety Day was initiated to create awareness of this critical issue. We are pleased to have Uber as a partner for the National Road Safety Day 2021 edition and are thankful for their support for the event as well as reaching out to its riders and drivers on the Uber platform to promote road safety."