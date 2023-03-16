Uber launches rental service in Sylhet

16 March, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 06:11 pm

16 March, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 06:11 pm
Uber, the leading ridesharing app today launched an on demand rentals service - 'Uber Rentals' in Sylhet. 

Using Uber Rentals, riders can now book a car and its driver for several hours at a stretch and make multiple stops on a journey, just as they would with their own car and travel to anywhere within Sylhet district, reads a press release. 

The service will be available both for Sedan and XL cars, at an affordable price point of Tk600 for a 2 hour/20 km package. 

Riders will have the option to choose from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of 12 hours/160 km. 

The service provides great value to riders by giving them an option to do more by the hour in several situations, including for the times when they need to run several errands without having to book multiple trips. 

Commenting on the new service, Armanur Rahman, head of Uber Bangladesh and East India, said, "We are excited to expand and bring one of our highly desired products to Sylhet. Uber Rentals caters to specific needs of our customers by allowing them to book an Uber for multiple hours with flexible and cost-effective packages, while giving them an option to make multiple stops during their journey."

"We are happy to serve the mobility needs of people through our expanded product portfolio that offers innovative mobility solutions backed by technology and we will continue to bring in products as per evolving market needs."
 

