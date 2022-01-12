Uber launches in Rangpur; now in all 8 divisions

Corporates

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 01:54 pm

Related News

Uber launches in Rangpur; now in all 8 divisions

The Rangpur launch aims to help riders to experience hassle-free, affordable and safe commutes but also unlock meaningful earning opportunities for driver-partners

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 01:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Uber today announced the launch of its popular product Uber Moto in Rangpur, marking the company's expansion to all eight divisions of Bangladesh. 

Bangladesh also represents a tremendous opportunity for the company. It is particularly one of the largest Moto markets for Uber, the Rangpur launch is a reiteration of the popularity of the product, read a press release.

The Rangpur launch aims to help riders to experience hassle-free, affordable and safe commutes but also unlock meaningful earning opportunities for driver-partners, by providing seamless commuting experience for the people of Rangpur at any time and any place.

Commenting on the launch, Armanur Rahman, head of Bangladesh & East India, Uber, said "We are thrilled and excited to expand our horizon to a new region at the very beginning of this New Year. Over the years, Uber has changed how the world moves by powering billions of rides and deliveries, connecting millions of riders, businesses, drivers, and couriers across the world at a scale like no other,"

"With this launch in Rangpur today, we have achieved the milestone of expanding our operations to all eight Divisions of Bangladesh. This wouldn't have been possible without the love and support from riders and drivers on our platform, and the support of local authorities,"

"Our Bangladesh journey is only just beginning and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones in the years to come by combining global technological excellence with local knowledge and insights."

Here's how you can book an Uber Moto:

Download the Uber app for iOS or Android and create an Uber account, using your mobile phone number and email id.

Open the Uber app and enter your destination under "Where to". Select your destination and rideshare product options will show up at the bottom of the screen.

Swipe on the product selector panel to find MOTO and HIRE and pick your desired ride.

Confirm your pickup point and request. You will get connected with the Uber closest to you and you're all set to go!

uber / UberMOTO / Ride-sharing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

49m | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

2h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

18h | Videos
Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

18h | Videos
Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

18h | Videos
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment