Uber appoints Nasheed Ferdous Kamal as country head for Uber Bangladesh 

Uber, the prominent ridesharing application, has announced appointment of Nasheed Ferdous Kamal as the new country head for Uber Bangladesh.

Nasheed, an experienced leader with over 18 years in various business sectors, will take the helm to drive Uber's growth in the region, reads a press release.

Previously serving as General Manager at Robi Axiata Limited, Nasheed led the Airtel brand Base Management and Customer Lifecycle Management.

Her tenure at Airtel Bangladesh also saw her spearheading Marketing initiatives focused on Usage, Retention, and Market Share Growth.

Nasheed is an alumna of the University of Windsor and North South University.

Abhishek Padhye, Head of Regional Business Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, "We are delighted to welcome Nasheed as the new head of our business in Bangladesh. Her addition to our team is a significant step towards reinforcing Uber's footprint and ensuring sustained growth in Bangladesh. Nasheed brings robust experience from the telecom industry and we are confident that under her leadership, we will explore further avenues of growth in Bangladesh."

Meanwhile, Nasheed commented on her new role, "Uber has transformed the way people move in Bangladesh, while also creating work opportunities for lakhs of people. I am excited to join Uber and work alongside the talented team, as we work together on building a shared mobility business in Bangladesh while committing to our sustainability goals."

Uber started operations in Bangladesh in 2016 with a mission to power mobility.

In over seven years of operations, Uber has built a strong position in the ridesharing ecosystem.