Uber and BRTA join hands to promote road safety

Uber, the leading ridesharing platform, and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has recently partnered to enhance awareness regarding road safety. As part of the partnership, Uber will support the regulatory body's ongoing campaign and enforcement drive on vehicles for overspeeding through their app.

BRTA's circle office assistant directors (engineer) will conduct daily mobile courts and take action against road transport violations with the cooperation of the district administrations to prevent road accidents and bring disciplined driving to roads. The drive also massively discourages offline trips, which are a huge safety risk for riders and drivers alike.

As part of the collaboration, Uber will provide resources and guidance to its extensive network of driver partners, reinforcing the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and promoting responsible driving. The campaign will reinforce that overspeeding is a punishable offense.

Nasheed Ferdous Kamal, Country Head of Uber Bangladesh, said, "At Uber, we prioritize the safety of our riders and driver partners. To that end, we previously partnered with Bangladesh Police to raise awareness about traffic rules and help improve safety on the roads. In continuation of this, we have now partnered with BRTA to raise awareness about road safety. We believe that this timely initiative by BRTA will help make our roads safer."

Sk. Md. Mahbub-E-Rabbani, Director of road Safety and Spokesperson, BRTA, commented, "BRTA has always been committed to enforcing measures that place the lives of our citizens at the forefront. We appreciate Uber for joining this initiative to further enhance the message of road safety among their large driver community. We aim to curb overspeeding and foster a culture of responsible driving for safer roads in Bangladesh."

Uber is available in 9 cities across 4 divisions of Bangladesh with a wide range of products. The campaign will reach all the driver partners within these areas.