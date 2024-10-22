UAP signs MOU with SIAS University, China, and WUST, USA

University of Asia Pacific (UAP) signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with SIAS International University, Henan, China, and Washington University of Science and Technology (WUST), Virginia, USA, on 15 October, 2024, at the General Assembly of the International Association of University Presidents (IAUP) held at the Beijing Conference Centre, China.

These MOUs reflect UAP's strong commitment to international collaboration with reputed universities.

SIAS International University is the most globalised institute in Henan Province, China; it has over 30,000 full-time students and is the first university in China to combine Eastern and Western education.

The Vice-Chancellor of UAP, Professor Dr. Qumrul Ahsan, and Professor Dr. Lucy Lu, Provost and Vice-President of SIAS International University, signed the MOU on behalf of their respective institutions on 15 October, 2024.

Washington University of Science and Technology is a higher education university founded in 2008 by Dr. David Sohn, accredited by ACCSC, and certified by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV). In addition, the school is authorised under federal law to enrol non-immigrant students.

The Vice-Chancellor of UAP, Professor Dr. Qumrul Ahsan, and Engr. Abu Bokor Hanip, Chancellor of WUST, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions on 15 October, 2024.

According to the MOUs, the universities will jointly conduct academic and research programmes. Besides, the universities will exchange academic materials and publications, as well as joint conferences and internship opportunities for students and arrange international conferences, workshops, faculty, staff, and student exchange programmes.