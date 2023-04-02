UAP Alumnus Atiqur Rahman Elect Sweden Cricket Board Secretary

Atiqur Rahman, an alumnus of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), University of Asia Pacific (UAP), has recently been elected as the first Bangladeshi Swedish citizen to be a member and secretary of the country's cricket board (Svenska cricketförbundet) for 2023 and 2024.

Two panels participated in the election. Rahman and his panel got 48 votes and won the election. On March 20, Atiqur Rahman took charge of the Cricket Board reads a press release.

Atiqur Rahman moved from Bangladesh in 2010 to complete his master's in informatics. Now he is working as an IT Project Manager in Logent Group, Sweden. Rahman brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role, having been actively involved in cricket for several years. Rahman has previously served as the Chairman of the Borås Cricket Klubb, Sweden.

The press release added that in his new role as Secretary of the Swedish Cricket Board, Atiqur will be responsible for overseeing the administration of cricket in Sweden and driving the growth and development of the sport at all levels. He will work closely with the Board of Directors to develop strategies and initiatives aimed at expanding participation in cricket and promoting the sport to new audiences.

Atiqur Rahman's contribution as Secretary of Swedish Cricket Board effective from March 20, 2023. The UAP family is immensely proud of him.