UAE Ambassador visits Walton Headquarters, assures cooperation in exporting products

Corporates

13 September, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 10:05 pm

UAE Ambassador visits Walton Headquarters, assures cooperation in exporting products

13 September, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 10:05 pm
Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited&#039;s Chairman SM Rezaul Alam hands over a crest to UAE Ambassador Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi at the headquarters. Photo: Courtesy
Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Chairman SM Rezaul Alam hands over a crest to UAE Ambassador Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi at the headquarters. Photo: Courtesy

Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Bangladesh, said that Walton's production plants are outstanding and they are manufacturing global standard-quality electronics, electrical and IT products.

The ambassador added the 'Made in Bangladesh' Walton products have huge potential in UAE.

Centering Dubai, there is a vast opportunity to create new areas of export of Walton products to Middle Eastern countries", reads a press release.

The UAE ambassador made these remarks while visiting Walton Headquarters in Chandra of Gazipur recently. 

During his visit to the headquarters, he experienced the advanced technology products that Walton is manufacturing and marketing in Bangladesh and exporting globally. 

The UAE Ambassador assured full cooperation in expanding the market of Walton products in the UAE region using free port of Dubai.

Chairman of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited SM Rezaul Alam welcomed UAE Ambassador Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi at the headquarters premises.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Adviser Maj Gen (LPR) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Yusuf Ali, Senior Executive Director Easir Al-Imran, International Business's vice-president Abdur Rouf and Chief Business Officer of Walton Computers Touhidur Rahman Rad were among others present on the occasion

After reaching at Walton headquarters, the UAE Ambassador enjoyed a documentary about Bangladesh's electronics, electrical and IT products manufacturing, marketing and export sector. 

He then visited the well-equipped display centre of Walton's products. Later the ambassador witnessed various production processes of refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, compressors, mold-die, laptop-computer, PCBs, elevators etc.

At that time, the UAE ambassador expressed satisfaction with the outstanding progress of Walton and Bangladesh in producing international quality products and exporting them worldwide. He opined that there are great opportunities for Walton products in UAE countries.

Touhidur Rahman Rad, Chief Business Officer of Walton Computer Products, said that fruitful discussions on increasing bilateral business relations between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates were held with Ambassador H.E. Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi during his visit to headquarters. 

The ambassador said that he would provide necessary support and cooperation to expand business to neighbouring countries by using Dubai's free port as a hub or centre. He will also assist in establishing connections with the traders of electronics, electrical and technology products of the United Arab Emirates and cooperate in the marketing of Walton products there.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

39m | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

4h | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

4h | TBS Stories
India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

4h | TBS SPORTS