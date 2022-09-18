Two SME promoters join hands to work on access to finance, skills

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 04:17 pm

Two SME promoters join hands to work on access to finance, skills

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 04:17 pm
SME Foundation Managing Director Dr Mahfuzur Rahman (front row, left) and DCCI Secretary General Afsarul Arifeen (front row, right) seen exchanging MoC documents in presence of SME Foundation Chairman Prof Masudur Rahman (back row, third from right) and DCCI President Rizwan Rahman (fourth from right) on 18 September. Photo: Courtesy
Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and SME Foundation inked a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) today (18 September) at DCCI.

Managing Director of SME Foundation Dr Md Mafizur Rahman and Secretary General of Dhaka Chamber Afsarul Arifeen signed the document on behalf their respective organisations, said a press release. 

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and Chairman of SME Foundation Dr Md Masudur Rahman were present on the occasion.

During the signing ceremony, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said that the CMSME sector sometimes faces different challenges like easy financing, industry infrastructure, innovation, skill and modern technology despite this sector alone contributing more than 25% of the GDP. He said that DCCI and SME Foundation will work together for the inclusive development of CMSME.

Under this cooperation memorandum, both the parties will also work for SME entrepreneurship development, policy advocacy, policy reforms, cluster development, export diversification, market exploration and capacity development to face the challenges of LDC graduation, he added.

Chairman of SME Foundation Dr Md Masudur Rahman said that with the existence of disparity in the society it would not be possible to attain inclusive growth.

He said the development of SME sector will ensure this inclusivity as the sector covers the major portion of the economy. Both SMEF and DCCI will join hands to move together for policy advocacy.

He also said Bangladesh is going through a transition period and now we have to work for technological advancement. For product's innovation, we need research and development, moreover we have to go for high-end skill with higher wages to get better output.

He termed the private sector as the main engine of growth and said the private sector should lead the economy having a good synergy with the public sector.

Managing Director of SME Foundation Dr Md Mafizur Rahman said CMSME sector creates 85% to 89% employment generation in the country. SME's Contribution to GDP is now about 27% to 28%. We have more than 50% women in the country and we have to facilitate them to be entrepreneur, he said.      

DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque and members of the Board of Directors also attended the event.

