Two-month long Nagad-Rokomari book fair begins

01 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 04:56 pm

Two-month long Nagad-Rokomari book fair begins

01 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 04:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nagad, a leading mobile money operator in Bangladesh, has come up with an instant cashback up to 21% for booklovers on payments through its gateway for their desired books bought from the two-month Nagad-Rokomari online book fair 2023 that began on 1 February.  

Nagad has dangled this campaign, the largest online bookfair that will last until 31 March, to assist book enthusiasts in buying books of their choice at exciting prices. Customers will be able to avail this cashback more than once, subject to fulfilling all relevant terms and conditions. They will enjoy this offer on discounted prices of books.

Under this campaign, customers can enjoy an instant cashback of up to Tk75 on each transaction and a maximum of Tk100 during the entire campaign only if they buy books from Rokomari website and make payments through Nagad gateway. The cashback offer, however, will not be valid if the payment is done via the Nagad app or USSD (*167#). Customers must have an active Nagad account to enjoy the offer. 

Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief sales officer of Nagad, said, "The month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023 began from today. In the month of Language Movement, we have also started the two-month Nagad-Rokomari Online Book Fair 2023 to encourage our customers to read books." 

"We believe it will be a great experience for booklover customers," he noted.

Chairman of OnnoRokom Group Mahmudul Hasan Sohag said, "Currently, rokomari.com has a collection of 2 lakh books with over 80,000 writers and more than 8,000 publishers associated with it. Booklovers can easily choose their favourite books on such a vast platform. The book delivery service from Rokomari is also available for customer convenience."

Nagad / Rokomari / book fair

