Two models of Walton monitors now available at affordable prices

Walton, a Bangladeshi Superbrand, is offering lucrative slim design monitors at affordable prices in the country's digital device market.

Walton's 21.45-inch CiNEd WD215V04 model monitor with full HD LED backlight display is available at an affordable price of Tk9,550. Earlier, the price of this model was Tk12,850. In addition, price of 21.45 inch CiNEd WD215V05 model monitor slashed by Tk3,600 and it is now available at Tk9,950, said a press release.

According to Walton sources, the attractively designed CiNEd WD215V04 model 21.45 inch monitor with smooth finishing will provide crystal-clear viewing experience featuring FHD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and 12ms response time. Along with built-in sound system, the monitor features VGA, HDMI and DC in port. Versatile connectivity make this monitor a great option for both work and playing games.

Walton's CiNEd 21.45 inch WD215V05 model monitor features stylish three-sided frameless design which will attract tech-lovers and provide them premium feel. It has full HD 1920x1080 resolution display, 75Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and this monitor features two HDMI, one DP and audio out ports. This monitor has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. As a result, users will get high-quality pictures even from critical angles. It also features a 3000:1 contrast ratio to facilitate accurate color reproduction. Its color gamut is 72% NTSC. Due to 75Hz refresh rate, users will get pleasant experience playing all the popular games. This monitor has two HDMI, one display and DC in ports. It has two built-in speakers of two watts. As a result, users can enjoy the required audio facilities without connecting a separate audio device. It also has an audio in port, reads the release.

On Walton monitors, customers are getting a three-year service warranty with spare parts, one-year warranty on panels and adapters or power supply boards.