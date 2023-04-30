Two models of Walton monitors now available at affordable prices

Corporates

Press Release
30 April, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 09:54 pm

Related News

Two models of Walton monitors now available at affordable prices

Press Release
30 April, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 09:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Walton, a Bangladeshi Superbrand, is offering lucrative slim design monitors at affordable prices in the country's digital device market.

Walton's 21.45-inch CiNEd WD215V04 model monitor with full HD LED backlight display is available at an affordable price of Tk9,550. Earlier, the price of this model was Tk12,850. In addition, price of 21.45 inch CiNEd WD215V05 model monitor slashed by Tk3,600 and it is now available at Tk9,950, said a press release.

According to Walton sources, the attractively designed CiNEd WD215V04 model 21.45 inch monitor with smooth finishing will provide crystal-clear viewing experience featuring FHD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and 12ms response time. Along with built-in sound system, the monitor features VGA, HDMI and DC in port. Versatile connectivity make this monitor a great option for both work and playing games.

Walton's CiNEd 21.45 inch WD215V05 model monitor features stylish three-sided frameless design which will attract tech-lovers and provide them premium feel. It has full HD 1920x1080 resolution display, 75Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and this monitor features two HDMI, one DP and audio out ports. This monitor has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. As a result, users will get high-quality pictures even from critical angles. It also features a 3000:1 contrast ratio to facilitate accurate color reproduction. Its color gamut is 72% NTSC. Due to 75Hz refresh rate, users will get pleasant experience playing all the popular games. This monitor has two HDMI, one display and DC in ports. It has two built-in speakers of two watts. As a result, users can enjoy the required audio facilities without connecting a separate audio device. It also has an audio in port, reads the release.

On Walton monitors, customers are getting a three-year service warranty with spare parts, one-year warranty on panels and adapters or power supply boards.

Walton / monitor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

12h | Mode
Gulshan Lake Park & Dhanmondi Lake Park

A tale of two parks

14h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

12h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

4h | TBS World
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

5h | TBS Stories
5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

11h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022