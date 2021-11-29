Two-day long 'International Investment Summit 2021 Bangladesh' concludes

The two-day-long "International Investment Summit 2021 Bangladesh" concluded on Monday (29 November).

Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque MP, was present on the occasion as the chairman, said a press release.

The programme was held in the Utshab Hall of Radisson Blue Water Garden Hotel in the capital.

Organised by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) the summit was attended by the top government officials, business persons, organisations, business chambers and related individuals from Bangladesh and other countries, the press release added.

ACI Agribusiness Managing Director and CEO Dr F H Ansarey gave a presentation as the keynote speaker of the business session on the concluding day.

The title of Dr Ansarey's presentation was "Potential for Agribusiness of Bangladesh". It showed the roadmap on potential and prosperity in the agribusiness sector of Bangladesh for the investors. He also showed in the presentation that there are bright prospects and opportunities for the growth of agro-based business and in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

He called upon the people to take advantage of the opportunity of prosperity by investing in this promising agricultural sector.