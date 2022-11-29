Two-day 'Bima Mela' held in Barishal

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 08:58 pm

At the event, Rupali Insurance presented the most innovative way to serve and interact with customers

Eighty one property, casualty and life insurance companies have showcased their products at the two-day "Bima Mela 2022" held in Barishal on 24-25 November.

Visitors were delighted to participate in a variety of games and activities of participating companies at Bangabandhu Park in the city.

Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (Idra) in collaboration with Bangladesh Insurance Association and Bangladesh Insurance Forum organised the fair aiming to strengthen ties between customers and businesses, and presenting innovative insurance solutions.

At the fair, Rupali Insurance Company Limited presented the most innovative way to serve and interact with customers.

To promote its new product Rupali ShashtoSheba Digital OPD, the company is offering free instant medical tests and virtual consultations with foreign doctors. 

Rupali Insurance's booth was judged as the best stall among all non-life insurers in terms of popularity at the stand, service to visitors, aesthetics and engagement with Barishal people. 

According to the Rupali Insurance team, the digital OPD product offered unlimited virtual medical consultations for one year by a foreign doctor (Indian) at a price of Tk1150 as per policy. The plan can allow an additional member of the applicants' family with no extra cost.

Barishal Police Commissioner Md Saiful Islam graced the closing ceremony of the fair as a special guest.

Visiting Rupali Insurance's booth, he praised the features of its digital OPD product, saying that it will help people get rid of suffering in availing specialised Doctor's Consultation from home and abroad as this is easy and charges are also very reasonable.

