Two books of verse by poet Monjur Rashid were unveiled

The unveiling of two new poetry books by the contemporary popular poet Monjur Rashid was unveiled yesterday on 3rd February in the 'Development Communication Conclave' held for the first time with the participation of youth and experienced advocacy and communication-related workers and activists of the country.

Two of his newly published books are 'Drishyaman Janasrote Odrishya Drishyamanata' (Invisible Visibility in the Visible Crowd) and 'Onuvutir Uthan Jure' (Across the Courtyard of Feelings) which he wrote around the Amar Ekushe Book Fair held at the British Council, reads a press release.

Both books have been published by Murdhonno Prakashani.

The people who unveiled the cover of the book are Present as the chief guest at the unveiling ceremony of the book was the Minister of Social Welfare of the Government of Bangladesh Dr. Dipu Moni MP, eminent cultural personality Ramendu Majumder, Al-Jazeera's Bangladesh Correspondent Tanir A Chowdhury, Deepto TV Chief News Editor S M Akash, Advertising Agency Expressions Director Apon Ahsan and Tropa Majumder, PKSF Additional Director General Fazlul Quader, development and communication experts Tony Michael and others.

Regarding the two books, poet and writer Monjur Rashid said - these two poetry books are like a virtual diary of ongoing time. In this capitalist society that has existed for a long time, happiness-sadness, joy-pain, being both good & bad feelings, love-heartbreak, emotion-excitement, human differences, fantasy luxury or the invasion of loneliness, etc. are bringing many kinds of changes in people's sense of life. At the same time, the number of dishonest, hypocrites and flatterers are constantly increasing all around in the cycle of ongoing corrupt politics. As a result of this, many of us are not trying to see the dualism, discrimination, and invisible social inequalities behind the so-called visibility in society. Therefore, in the poems of these two books, on the one hand, there is a reflection of many real-life experiences, such as lamenting about love, reminiscences of lost days, waves flowing in the heart, depictions of various characters in society, and on the other hand, the rebellion-struggle, etc. are also reflected. The two poetry books are available at stall no. 633 and 634 of Murdhonno Prakashani of Ekush Book Fair.