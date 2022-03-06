TVS Motor launches ‘TVS Raider’ motorcycle in Bangladesh

TVS Motor Company on Sunday announced the launch of TVS Raider in the 125cc segment in Bangladesh.

Equipped with state-of-the-art acceleration, reverse LCD cluster and animalistic LED headlamps, TVS Raider has a distinctly sporty look.

It's features include LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage.

Speaking on the occasion, HG Rahul Nayak, Head of International Business at TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted to launch the 125cc TVS Raider in the rapidly evolving two-wheeler market of Bangladesh.

He said there is a growing demand for aspirational personal mobility options in Bangladesh. For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and superior technology. I am certain that the young customers in Bangladesh would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider."

J Ekram Hussain, managing director at TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd, said, "The customers of Bangladesh have always responded positively to offerings by TVS Motor, and I am sure the TVS Raider will not be an exception. Bangladesh's Gen Z is ready for TVS Motor's power-packed, stylish and the true 'Wicked Ride' – the TVS Raider."