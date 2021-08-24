TVS Auto Bangladesh launches TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition in Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 07:21 pm

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition in Dhaka on Tuesday, August 24. 

TVS NTORQ 125 has been developed based on the TVS Racing pedigree with an exclusive technology – 'TVS SMARTXONNECT', that makes it the first Bluetooth-connected scooter of Bangladesh, said a press release.

R Dilip, President, International Business, TVS Motor Company said that TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition has become a favourite among Gen Z across the globe and with its performance, style and technology.

'We are confident that it will carve a niche in the scooter segment of the country,' he added.

Ekram Hussain, Managing Director, TVS Auto Bangladesh said that the smart scooter promises to create a best-in-class ownership experience. TVS NTORQ 125 is a one-of-its-kind offering, designed to meet the desires of the youthful customers." 

The scooter comes in the colour selection of Metallic Red and Metallic Yellow with vibrant chequered flag graphics

TVS NTORQ 125 gets the new generation CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine that churns out [email protected],500 rpm / 9.4 [email protected],500 rpm and [email protected],500 rpm.   The additional valve in the engine accentuates the performance of the scooter which boasts of a top speed of 95 kmph and an excellent acceleration of 0-60 kmph in 9 seconds. 

TVS NTORQ 125 comes with the TVS SMARTXONNECTTM, an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology that is paired to an exclusive TVS Connect mobile App that can be downloaded from Google play store. It enables a host of first-in-segment additions to the fully digital speedometer, which boasts of 55 features including navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.

The scooter also gets wider 110/80*12 tubeless tires along with telescopic suspension and the least turning radius to facilitate travel across all kinds of terrains. 
 

