TVS Apache RTR 160 2V with ABS launched in Bangladesh

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, on Thursday has announced the launch of TVS Apache 160 2V with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) in Bangladesh.

The new generation ABS unit on the TVS Apache RTR series motorcycles has been developed with a special algorithm, extensively derived out of the racing track. This enables the rider to find the quickest line around the corner without losing any speed, reads a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Nayak, vice-president, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted to introduce ABS in the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V in Bangladesh. The riders can fully enjoy the capabilities of their TVS Apache 160 2V and experience superior levels of safety and stability with the ABS technology. Bangladesh is an important market for TVS Motor and we aim to provide cutting edge safety technology along with stylish and performance driven product to our consumers."

The motorcycle boasts single channel super moto ABS unit that has been conceived and perfected on the track. The system gives the racer total breaking control while providing sharp feedback.

J Ekram Hussain, managing director, TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd, said, "TVS Apache RTR 160 2V is the most loved motorcycle and has been liked by consumers in Bangladesh for its unique aggressive style. The introduction of the ABS technology will ensure better safety for the riders. The stylish features and assurance of TVSM brand quality, performance and stylish looks and now with best control with ABS technology will make it a hit in Bangladesh market."

Engine specs feature a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, 2-valve engine that delivers 15.2BHP of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 13.01Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.