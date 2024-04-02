Tusnuva Ahmed Tina honored as a 'Global Woman Leader' by World Women Leadership Congress & Awards

Corporates

Press Release
02 April, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 05:41 pm

Tusnuva Ahmed Tina honored as a 'Global Woman Leader' by World Women Leadership Congress & Awards

Press Release
02 April, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 05:41 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Tusnuva Ahmed Tina, the Managing Partner of Asiatic Mindshare Ltd and Asia's Woman Leader of 2023, is now recognized as one of the 'Global Woman Leaders' by the distinguished World Women Leadership Congress & Awards.

This prestigious title was conferred upon her at the 11th edition of the event, held at the renowned Taj Lands End in Mumbai, India, on February 17th.

Drawing from the groundwork set by the recognition as 'Asia's Woman Leader,' Tina continues to exemplify excellence in leadership, innovation, and empowerment. Her strong commitment to driving positive change within and beyond the industry has earned her the admiration and respect of colleagues, clients and industry peers.

The World Women Leadership Congress & Awards honours the strategic and influential role of women leaders in the development of the modern economy, technology and administrative methodologies that promote the advancement of government and business organizations according to the standards of global competitiveness.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The WWLC hosts its annual Women Leadership Awards to identify and celebrate the outstanding leadership and achievements demonstrated by women leaders, reflecting distinct innovations and initiatives in various private and public sectors.

This year, they once again celebrated the trailblazing woman leader in Tusnuva Ahmed Tina.

Besides her professional impact well exceeding the walls of Asiatic Mindshare Ltd., her advocacy for women's empowerment and leadership development has contributed in paving the way for future generations of female leaders to thrive and succeed.

While Asiatic Mindshare Ltd. continues to champion diversity, inclusion and innovation under Tusnuva Ahmed Tina as one of its leaders, the company also looks forward to furthering their mission of empowering women as well as driving positive changes in the media landscape.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

4h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

9h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

37m | Videos
Israel's decision to ban Al Jazeera concerned US

Israel's decision to ban Al Jazeera concerned US

1h | Videos
Batteries are damaging the environment

Batteries are damaging the environment

3h | Videos
Yummy Kulfi Malai

Yummy Kulfi Malai

4h | Videos