Tushar Abdullah addresses seminar at Canadian University of Bangladesh

Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) Media Communication and Journalism Department (MCJ) has organised a seminar on 3 May titled "Transformation of Mass Media".

The seminar started with an opening speech from the preeminent Vice Chancellor of CUB, Prof HM Jahirul Haque, reads a press release.

Tushar Abdullah was the keynote speaker of this event. As a seasoned professional in the field of journalism, Tushar Abdullah discussed the transformation of mass media, by stating, "In my thirty-four years of journalism, I have witnessed a remarkable evolution of mass media." 

He reiterated that mass media has undergone a significant transformation, which is more appropriately described as an evolution rather than a simple change. Although there have been significant changes in technology over time, the quality, character, and standards of media have also transformed. With the independence of Bangladesh in 1971, mass media consisted of only a few newspapers. However, social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have become a form of mass media and are playing a significant role in shaping public opinion today.

The seminar concluded with a formal photo session with the distinguished guest. The Media Communication and Journalism Department of CUB intends to continue organising such seminars featuring eminent personalities in various fields of interest to benefit students and the academic community. The department believes that these seminars will not only provide a platform for students to learn from experts in their respective fields but also help them develop a deeper understanding of the issues that shape our society.

Faculty members and students of the journalism department were present in this seminar held in the auditorium of the university.

