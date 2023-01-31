Turaag Active teams up with Daraz and Foodpanda Shop to bring athleisure experience to your doorstep

To promote active lifestyle, Turaag Active has joined forces with Daraz and Foodpanda, two well-known online marketplaces in Bangladesh. This partnership will allow Turaag Active to bring the athleisure experience right to your doorstep.

Turaag Active is a brand of Wave Riders Limited that is redefining the athleisure industry by offering performance-enhancing fashionable activewear for both men and women. Activewear is casual clothing that is suitable for exercise or sport. It has also been designed to make it easier for athletes and sportspeople to wear something cozy and supportive to the gym or other places of physical activity, and it has fashionable features that complete the look. It can be used while working out as well as in other non-physical situations.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held at Daraz's Banani office on Wednesday (25 January), reads a press release.

Founder and director Faiaz Rahman, head of Brand and Marketing Raihan Kabir, Assistant Manager of Digital Commerce Syed Refat Hossain from Turaag Active, Commercial Director Naeem Anis, Category/Industry Director Sumon Ahmed from Daraz, and other high-ranking officials from both sides attended the signing ceremony.

Turaag Active's distinct collection of activewear, including Polo shirts, ladies' tops, sportswear, leggings, sweatshirts, jackets, joggers, and so on, will now be available at a reasonable price on Daraz's website.

Faiaz Rahman, founder and director of Turaag Active, stated during the signing ceremony that Turaag Active, a brand of Wave Riders Limited, is changing the athleisure business by producing trendy gear for men and women that improves performance.

"Turaag Active specialises in cutting-edge technology and innovation in the fashion and fitness sectors. Turaag Active assists athletes perform well and recover after demanding exercises because it is made with sustainable materials. We focus on fashion, functionality, and versatility while designing sportswear to create a line that you can wear daily," he said.

Turaag Active and Foodpanda shops signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 9 January at Wave Riders Ltd's Gulshan office, adhering to the same philosophy of living an active lifestyle.

Founder and director Faiaz Rahman, director Shamarukh Fakhruddin, head of Brand and Marketing Raihan Kabir from Turaag Active; Sales Director Shahrukh Hasnine, head of Shops Mahmudul Hasan Patwary, and other high officials from Foodpanda attended the signing event.

"Our collaboration with FoodPanda Shops is a continuation of our commitment, which will, in my opinion, benefit our customers even more," Faiaz Rahman, founder and director of "Turaag Active", expressed his excitement at the signing event about providing something worthwhile for his clients.

From now onwards, Turaag Active's unique line of activewear will be sold on Pandashop and delivered to a few specific locations in Dhaka.

There has been a significant increase in the number of fitness-conscious people that are taking their active lifestyle seriously. Intense workouts and fancy exercise routines are making their lives more energetic. Even though they may not necessarily be going to the gym, they want to look like they do. As a result, activewear is poised to be getting more popular as a form of clothing in Bangladesh. As an athleisure brand, Turaag Active's mission is to promote an active lifestyle in Bangladesh, which is why they have partnered with Daraz and Foodpanda Shop.