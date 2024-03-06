Turaag Active Dhaka 25K 2024: A Milestone for running in Bangladesh

Run Bangladesh is proud to announce the inaugural Turaag Active Dhaka 25K 2024, a prestigious running event set to make history in the heart of Bangladesh's capital city. Scheduled to take place on Friday, 8th March 2024, this event promises to be a celebration of heritage, health, and community.

The press conference for the event was held on 6th March at Ruby of InterContinental Dhaka – the Historic Luxury Hotel who is also the Hospitality Partner for the campaign.

Turaag Active Dhaka 25K 2024 marks a significant milestone as the First AIMS Certified international 25K event in Dhaka. It is also the inaugural World Athletics-certified measured course 25K race in the city, granting Turaag Active Dhaka 25K associate membership privileges by AIMS, the official governing body that certifies and endorses major road marathons globally.

The event, bearing the slogan "Run to save Dhaka's Heritage," aims to promote health and wellness among the citizens of Dhaka while fostering a spirit of active living and community engagement. Run Bangladesh, a dynamic sports management platform dedicated to igniting the spirit of running in Bangladesh, is the driving force behind this historic endeavor.

"The Turaag Active Dhaka 25K 2024 is more than just a race; it's a celebration of Dhaka's rich cultural heritage," said Sajnan Mohammad, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Run Bangladesh. "We are thrilled to showcase the beauty of our city to a global audience while encouraging people to lead healthier, more active lifestyles."

The event will feature three categories: 25K, 10.3K, and a 3K Kids Run, with a total of 2000 participants expected to take part. The race route, set in and around the scenic Hatirjheel area, will pass by some of the capital's most iconic landmarks and historic buildings, providing participants with a unique and memorable experience.

In addition to the race, participants and spectators can look forward to a Race Expo on 7th March 2024 at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park and Race Start at 5:00am from Red Crescent HQ, Hatirjheel , Closing Ceremony at 8:30 AM on 8th March 2024 at the Hatirjheel Amphitheatre.

"We believe in creating world-class race experiences that transcend the ordinary," said Md Nazrul Islam Ovi, PR & Communication Manager of Run Bangladesh. "With the support of our title sponsor, Turaag Active, and the enthusiasm of our participants, we are confident that the Turaag Active Dhaka 25K 2024 will be a resounding success."

Turaag Active, a dynamic local activewear brand, is committed to empowering individuals to unlock their true potential and live without boundaries. With a strong presence in the health, fitness, and wellness industry, Turaag Active is not just a brand; it's a lifestyle that encourages everyone to embrace their full potential.