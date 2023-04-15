Turaag Active: The Bangladeshi activewear brand making waves in the industry

In the world of activewear, a new player is on the block, and it's making waves in the industry. Turaag Active, a domestic brand based in Bangladesh, is revolutionizing the activewear market with its trailblazing concepts and modern approaches to lifestyle apparel.

Wave Riders Limited launched Turaag Active to set a new trend in the apparel industry. Their products cater to fitness enthusiasts, active individuals, gymgoers, and athletes who are looking for comfortable and stylish activewear that can keep up with their active lifestyle.

Bangladesh is experiencing a rapid increase in the demand for activewear as more people are becoming health and fitness conscious every day. Unfortunately, hardly any known brands specifically cater to this market. That's where Turaag Active steps in and aims to change the dynamic of the activewear market! They have recognized the actual need and have come up with a fantastic collection of activewear for both men and women.

Their men's collection includes Intense, Go Easy, Performer, and Dawn of Era, each with its own style of t-shirts, joggers, shorts, muscle T-shirts, and polo shirts. The women's collection features the Vitality, Optimum, Freemove, and Flex 360, each with different styles of t-shirts, crop tops, tank tops, sports bras, and leggings. It shows in the quality of their products that each garment is meticulously thought out.

Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat, Bangladeshi triathlete, the first Bangladeshi to Win AWA-Gold award from IRONMAN and brand ambassador of Turaag Active. Photo: Courtesy

Turaag Active pays close attention to the design of each garment to ensure the best quality. They use a variety of fabrics, such as polyester, spandex, nylon, cotton, and viscose fibers. Polyester and nylon are man-made fibers that are lightweight, durable, and easy-care, making them a popular choice for sportswear. Spandex is used for stretch and support. Turaag Active focuses on details such as flatlock seams, four-way stretch, mesh panels, moisture-wicking properties, and anti-irritation stitching to keep their customers comfortable and flexible during workouts.

Founder and Director of Turaag Active, Faiaz Rahman, is confident that the brand can soon be introduced to the global market. He believes that Turaag Active can become the go-to brand for the active lifestyle. The company's goal is to earn the trust of active individuals as a trusted brand in the apparel industry.

Considering the international fashion trends and Bangladesh's climate Turaag Active makes their products comfortable and suitable as per the country's demand. They want to keep innovating and adding new technologies to their products that will meet the customers' desires on a consistent basis.

Turaag Active has already made a name for itself in the local market because of its top-notch product quality and diverse range of designs, which increased its popularity among fitness-conscious audiences. With a focus on innovation, durability, and comfort, the brand is well-positioned to become one of the major players in the global market of activewear. So, if you want activewear that is stylish, flexible, and functional, definitely keep Turaag Active on your radar!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid content