Trust Bank signs MoU with ShareTrip

03 July, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 02:57 pm

03 July, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 02:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An MoU has been signed between Trust Bank Limited & ShareTrip Limited.

Md Mostafa Musharrof, head of Card Division, Trust Bank Limited, and AKM Mahfuzul Alam, chief sales officer, ShareTrip Limited signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under this MoU, Trust Bank debit and credit card holders will be able to avail 12% discount on base fare on Domestic and International airlines ticket purchase and up to 70% discount on staying at hotels worldwide.

Trust Bank Credit Card holders will also get EMI facility on Airfare & different holiday packages up to 36 months from ShareTrip Limited. Other senior officials from both organizations were present at the ceremony.

