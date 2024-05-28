Trust Bank signs Bancassurance agreement with Sena Kalyan Insurance Company

Trust Bank has signed an agreement with Sena Kalyan Insurance Company PLC to commence the sale of insurance policies under Bancassurance.

The signing ceremony was held on 27 May, 2024 at Trust Bank Head Office.

This agreement will enable Trust Bank customers to buy insurance products of Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Limited directly from the bank under Bancassurance Guideline of Bangladesh Bank and IDRA.

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, Managing Director (In- Charge) of Trust Bank and Brig Gen Md Shafique Shamim, psc (retd), CII (cert), ABIA, MD & CEO of Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Other senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.