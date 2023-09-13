Trust Bank Limited arranges conference on 'Prevention of Money Laundering & Combating Financing of Terrorism'

Trust Bank Limited arranges conference on 'Prevention of Money Laundering & Combating Financing of Terrorism'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Trust Bank Limited arranged a conference on "Prevention of Money Laundering & Combating Financing of Terrorism" for Cumilla at BURO Bangladesh, Cumilla Office on 9 September 2023, reads a press release. 

At the Conference, the head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Md. Masud Biswas was present as the Chief Guest where he gave his valuable directives on AML & CFT compliance issues. 

The Conference was presided over by Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, DMD & chief business officer. Hasna Hena Chowdhury, DMD & CAMLCO of Trust Bank and other senior officials of BFIU and Trust Bank were present at the conference. 

 

