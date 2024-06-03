Trust bank holds workshop on ‘Prevention of Money Laundering & Combating Financing of Terrorism’ in Khagrachari

A day-long workshop was arranged by Trust Bank in collaboration with Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on 'Prevention of Money Laundering & Combating Financing of Terrorism' under lead bank program in Khagrachari today (1 June ) at Hotel Gairing, Milonpur.

In the workshop, Imtiaz Ahmad Masum, Director, as chief guest, Masud Rana, additional director, as special guest were present at the workshop, where they have given their valuable directives on AML & CFT compliance issues.

Md Mosharrof Hossain and Anwar Parves, Joint Director of BFIU were present as resource person. Besides these, Senior officials of Trust Bank Head Office and Chattogram Zone were also present in the workshop.