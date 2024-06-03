Trust bank holds workshop on ‘Prevention of Money Laundering & Combating Financing of Terrorism’ in Khagrachari

Corporates

Press Release
03 June, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 08:52 pm

Trust bank holds workshop on ‘Prevention of Money Laundering & Combating Financing of Terrorism’ in Khagrachari

Press Release
03 June, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 08:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A day-long workshop was arranged by Trust Bank in collaboration with Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on 'Prevention of Money Laundering & Combating Financing of Terrorism' under lead bank program in Khagrachari today (1 June ) at Hotel Gairing, Milonpur.

In the workshop, Imtiaz Ahmad Masum, Director, as chief guest, Masud Rana, additional director, as special guest were present at the workshop, where they have given their valuable directives on AML & CFT compliance issues.

Md Mosharrof Hossain and Anwar Parves, Joint Director of BFIU were present as resource person. Besides these, Senior officials of Trust Bank Head Office and Chattogram Zone were also present in the workshop.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

12h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

9h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Now | Videos
What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

2h | Videos
Another round of heavy rain inundates Sylhet city

Another round of heavy rain inundates Sylhet city

2h | Videos
How Azam J Chowdhury's business rises

How Azam J Chowdhury's business rises

1h | Videos