Trust Bank holds 25th AGM

The 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Trust Bank Limited was held on Tuesday, 16 July 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Digital Platform.

Maj Gen Md Jubayer Salehin, Vice Chairman of the Bank, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Among others, members of the Board Brig Gen S M Zia-Ul-Azim, Brig Gen Md Kaisar Hasan Malik, Brig Gen Mohammad Moazzem Hossain, Brig Gen Md Nishatul Islam Khan, Brig Gen Md Munirul Islam, Brig Gen Md Sajjad Hossain, Brig Gen Rakibul Karim Chowdhury, Ms. Nusrat Khan (Independent Director), Mr. Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury – Managing Director and Mr. Md. Mizanur Rahman, FCS, Company Secretary were also present in the meeting. Beside this, a significant number of shareholders also joined in the meeting.

The meeting, among others, approved 20% Dividend (12% Cash and 8% Stock) for the year ended on 31 December 2023. In addition, the proposal for changing the name of the Bank to Trust Bank PLC. and the increase of authorized share capital of the Bank to Tk.2500 crore were also approved at the meeting.

