Trust Bank gets its new Managing Director

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, Managing Director of Trust Bank. Photo: Courtesy
Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Trust Bank with effect from 10th July, 2024. 

Prior to his new role, he served Trust Bank as the Deputy Managing Director & Chief Business Officer since November 2020 until the Board chose him to confer the responsibility to lead the Bank. 

He joined Trust Bank as Senior Executive Vice President on August 21, 2016, where he is credited for establishing a business culture taking customers' vision and converting it into a functional business model.  

After completing Honours and Masters in Management from University of Chittagong, Ahsan started his career with AB Bank Ltd in 1986 and later joined Eastern Bank Ltd in 1998 where he held senior positions in different capacities including Area Head of Corporate & Consumer Banking of Chattogram and Sylhet region and Head of Special Asset Management of the Bank. 

On the way of his banking career, he served different prominent Branches of EBL and AB Bank Limited. 

As a seasoned commercial banking professional, Ahsan is poised with years of experience in the fields of business development, relationship management, corporate banking, consumer banking, Syndication and Structured Finance, trade solutions, SME & Agriculture Business, special asset management, and management of human capital. 

During his extensive career, he also participated in various trainings, seminars and workshops held in the country and abroad.

He was born in a respectable Muslim family and happily married and blessed with a son and a daughter. 

