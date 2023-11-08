Trust Bank, CA Property Development Limited sign MoU

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Trust Bank Limited and CA Property Development Limited (CPDL) to initiate house building loan for customers of CPDL.

DMD and CBO of Trust Bank Limited Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury and President of CPDL Engineer Iftekhar Hosen signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of Trust Bank Limited Humaira Azam, DMD and COO of Trust Bank Limited Hasna Hena Chowdhury, CBO of CPDL Ziaul Hoque Khan and other officials of the concerned organisations were present on the occasion.