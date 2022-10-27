Trust Bank-BUP Inter University Debate Competition concludes

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 11:30 am
The final round and prize giving ceremony of the Trust Bank-BUP Inter University Debate Competition, powered by Ispahani, was held on 22 October at the Bijoy Auditorium of BUP.

The debate competition which began on 14 October was organised by BUP Debate Club under the supervision of the Department of Public Administration, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, reads a press release.

The debate competition was arranged in two phases namely the British Parliamentary Debate (Bangla) and British Parliamentary Novice Debate (English).

A total of 60 teams from 30 universities participated in the competition.

In the final round of the Bangla Segment, the Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University became the champion and JUDS Shangshaptak from Jahangirnagar University became the runners-up. In the English Segment, Independent University, Bangladesh became the champion and IBA, Dhaka University became the runners-up.

BUP Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, present as the chief guest of the event, distributed the prize among the winners. Among others, Dean of FASS Brig Gen Mohammad Shamsul Arefin, ndc, psc, BUP high officials, judges, students, and invited guests were also present in the competition.

Trust Bank / BUP / Debate Competition / Inter University Debate Competition

