Trust Bank appoints new Deputy Managing Director

Mr. Md. Kamal Hossain Sarker has been appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of Trust Bank PLC, effective from October 1, 2024. Previously, he served as the Senior Executive Vice President and Head of the CRM Division at the bank.

Mr. Sarker holds an MSS in International Relations and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Dhaka. He began his professional career in 1996 as a Probationary Officer with Arab Bangladesh Bank Ltd. and joined Trust Bank on March 12, 2002, as a Senior Principal Officer.

With extensive experience in commercial banking, Mr. Sarker is well-equipped in Corporate Banking, Relationship Management, SME Banking, Credit Risk Management, Anti-Money Laundering, and Trade Finance. Throughout his career, he has participated in numerous trainings, seminars, and workshops, both domestically and internationally.