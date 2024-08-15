Trust and loyalty of customers and skilled workforce is the base of IFIC Bank

Trust and loyalty of customers and skilled workforce of more than 6,000 people are the corner stones of the country's largest banking network, IFIC Bank, commented Syed Mansur Mustafa, Managing Director of the Bank, at the MD's Town Hall Meeting held on August 14 (Wednesday) at the Multipurpose Hall of IFIC Tower in Dhaka.

Mansur Mustafa said that IFIC is a 48-year-old organization with 32.75% government ownership. In this long journey, the employees of the Bank have always discharged their responsibilities as a team with utmost sincerity. He praised their resilient behavior in challenging times.

In addition to the Senior Management Team and Branch Managers of Dhaka City Corporation, all employees of the Bank were present at this meeting which was organized in hybrid model. Later the MD also participated in the question and answer session with the employees of all Branches and Uposhakhas.