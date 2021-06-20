Truefitt and Hill offers exclusive benefits to EBL cardholders

Truefitt and Hill Bangladesh has offered exclusive benefits for Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) cardholders on personal grooming services of the brand.

M Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Mukarram H Khan, Managing Director of Capita Group and Royal Affairs Ltd (parent company of Truefitt and Hill Bangladesh) signed an agreement in this regard.

SEVP and Head of Liability and Wealth Management Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL Md Tanbeer Dawood, Director of Royal Affairs Ltd and CEO of Truefitt and Hill Bangladesh Mahira Husain Khan, and others attended the signing ceremony held on a digital platform.