Truecaller selects AdPlay as its 'Exclusive Partner in Bangladesh' twice in a row

Corporates

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 04:57 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Truecaller, a global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, has recently announced partnership with AdPlay, a digital Ad-tech solutions firm, for the second consecutive year.

The partnership is a result of AdPlay's performance in scaling new heights in this important and growing market, reads a press release.

AdPlay has been driving advertising sales across verticals helping brands with our scalable solutions & ad placements.

It is also responsible for boosting sales and helping advertisers leverage premium inventory within Truecaller's brand-safe ecosystem.

This exclusive partnership will continue to help customers with high-impact and growth led digital campaigns.

Talking on extending this partnership, Sagar Manikpure, global vice president of Truecaller's Ads Business said, "Bangladesh is an important market for us and our previous association with AdPlay has only helped strengthen our presence. This is why we chose to work together for all digital ad sales in the country, further strengthening our relationship."

He is hopeful that this is going to continue to help both the companies achieve greater heights when it comes to improving Truecaller's recognition and reach in the times to come.

Chief Business Officer of AdPlay Technology Ayon Rahman said, "We are delighted to be the exclusive partner of Truecaller for the 2nd year in a row. 2021 was a wonderful journey together to leverage brand uplift in digital media. We hope to continue this and connect brands to Truecaller for mass awareness. I would like to acknowledge the brands Samsung, Xiaomi, Walton, Unilever, Square, Daraz to be the largest users of Truecaller advertising platform."

In the year 2021, brands opted for advertising with Truecaller to generate more awareness using the app's wide reach and vast audience base; especially during launch of brand or new products.

Through these the advertisers reached almost one million audience weekly with 69% of them having an age range of 18-40 years.

The top interest segments were entertainment, shopping, food lovers, e-wallet users, etc.

The top three sectors that invested in advertising were consumer technology, FMCG and e-commerce platforms respectively.

Truecaller / AdPlay

