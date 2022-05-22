Triplover, US- Bangla Airlines become sponsors of Dhaka Travel Mart 2022

Leading Online Travel Agency (OTA) Triplover will support the forthcoming Dhaka Travel Mart (DTM) 2022, 17th edition of the oldest International travel and tourism Fair of the country as the Title Sponsor.

US-Bangla Airlines will join the tourism extravaganza as the co-sponsor, reads a press release.

Premier travel and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor is the organiser of the event.

MoUs to this effect were signed among the sponsoring organisations and the Bangladesh Monitor, organiser of the DTM 2022 at a simple ceremony held Saturday (21 May) at the corporate head office of the US-Bangla Airlines in Dhaka.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun, managing director of US-Bangla Airlines; Nisha Tasnim Shaikh, general manager and head of operations at Triplover Limited and Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of The Bangladesh Monitor signed the MoUs on behalf of their respective sides.

Speaking on the occasion Kazi Wahidul Alam said, "Following the devastating effect of Covid-19 pandemic on travel and tourism sector during the last two years, the forthcoming Dhaka Travel Mart is expected to accelerate recovery of the industry."

He thanked both Triplover and US-Bangla Airlines for joining their hands with the Bangladesh Monitor in organising the DTM-2022 as the sponsors and hoped the partnership would go a long way in harnessing country's tourism potentials.

Abdullah Al-Mamun, managing director of US-Bangla Airlines thanked the Bangladesh Monitor for their decision to host the Dhaka Travel Mart at a time, when it is needed the most and hoped that this would create a great opportunity to showcase both the domestic and foreign tourism products to the discerning tourists of the country after a long gap of two years due to worldwide travel restrictions.

The 3-day Dhaka Travel Mart-2022 will be held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka from 2-4 June, and will be participated by airlines, hotels, resorts, tour operators and various other tourism and travel related service providers from home and abroad.