Trip Leads' training session in Sylhet marks a resounding success with over 80 students

Trip Leads, a tour guide training program initiated by Sabira Mehrin Saba, recently organised a highly successful tour guide training session at the BRAC Learning Center in Sylhet.

The event witnessed an impressive turnout of more than 80 enthusiastic students eager to learn the art of effective tour leadership, reads a press release.

Under the guidance of Project Coordinator Maysha Karim and Course Instructor Soudatun Nahar Abony, the tour guide training session proved immensely valuable for all participants. Throughout the session, attendees gained insights into crucial aspects of tour guiding, including effective communication skills, in-depth local knowledge, and strategies for engaging with customers.

An exciting feature of the training session was the introduction of the innovative "Trip Bingo" game, skillfully designed to assess the students' comprehension of the course material. The interactive nature of this game kept the participants fully engaged and enthusiastic throughout the entire session. To add to the excitement, the winners of "Trip Bingo" received top-notch notebooks from Seven Days Notes, further enhancing the learning experience.

Trip Leads is committed to fostering collaboration and growth in the travel industry. For this particular event, they collaborated with some of the most prominent university clubs in the region, namely the Leading Tourist Club and Tourist Club SUST. Additionally, they formed a partnership with the esteemed youth foundation in Sylhet, Knocking Collaborators Youth Foundation. These collaborations played a crucial role in encouraging their respective members to participate in the training session, contributing significantly to its success.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our tour guide training session in Sylhet," said Maysha Karim, the Project Coordinator at Trip Leads. "The passion and enthusiasm displayed by the students were truly inspiring, and we are confident that they will excel as exceptional tour guides in the future."

The event garnered positive feedback from both participants and partners alike, with praise for the informative and interactive nature of the training. Trip Leads looks forward to hosting more such training sessions in the future and continuing their efforts to raise the standard of tour guiding in the industry