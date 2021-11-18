Tri-party agreement signed between Shanta Securities Ltd, Magnus Corporation and DirectFN

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 06:24 pm

Tri-party agreement signed between Shanta Securities Ltd, Magnus Corporation and DirectFN

A tri-party agreement has been signed between Shanta Securities ltd, Magnus Corporation Ltd and DirectFN for the order management system (OMS).

The agreement was signed on 11 November at the Shanta Securities office in Dhaka, said a Shanta Securities press release.

During the agreement signing ceremony, Quazi Asaduzzaman, Chief Executive Officer of Shanta Securities Ltd; SM Habibur Rahman, Chief Operating Officer of Shanta Securities Ltd; Imtiaz Ahmed, Chairman of Magnus Corporation; Arman A. Khan, Managing Director of MAGNUS Corporation Ltd; were present during the occasion.

By signing the tri-party agreement, Shanta Securities will provide an advanced 'Order Management System (OMS) Platform' to MAGNUS Corporation and DirectFN.

